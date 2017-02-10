WIN: An overnight stay for a family of four at Warwick Castle’s Knight's Village

To celebrate half-term and the activities that it brings, Warwick Castle are inviting people to live the life of a knight in their very own Knight's Village.

Teach your little warriors the skills required to conquer fierce dragons and medieval battles with interactive activities suitable for all the family.

After a day of history, magic, myth and adventure at the Castle embark upon a quest to the Knight's Village, just 10 minutes’ walk from the Castle, and continue your journey into medieval history with exclusive extras as part of their unique sleepover experience in the Warwick Castle Estate.

The Warwick Castle knight will be roaming the village throughout the evening of your arrival to tell you more about life on the battlefield.

Your little warriors will then be prepared for battle as they master their sword skills and discover how to fire a bow and arrow with the Warwick Castle knights on the bank of the River Avon.

Once you've completed your quest it's time to relax in your themed medieval lodge.

Teaming up with Warwick Castle, Native Monster is offering a family of four to win two days and a ‘Knight’ at the Castle in 2017.

Competition details:

The winner of this competition will be entitled to A one-night stay for up to four people in a two-bedroom Woodland Lodge in Knight’s Village at Warwick Castle to be taken any time during 2017 (subject to availability), which includes:

Two-day Priority Entrance to Warwick Castle (excludes entry to The Castle Dungeon).

Two-day parking for one vehicle.

Evening meal

Breakfast per person

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Sunday, February 26, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Sunday, February 26, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

One entry per customer. One Woodland Lodge only will be allocated to the winner, this prize cannot be changed or swapped for cash value and will be allocated at random.

Prizes are valid for up to 4 people.

Size, height, weight, age restrictions and medical warnings apply to certain shows and attractions. Warwick Castle reserves the right to refuse entry and to close and/or alter all or any part of the facilities including closure of rides and/or attractions and removal of figures for technical, operational, health and safety or other reasons including overcapacity.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

