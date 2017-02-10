Leading Harvard expert to give Darwin talk in his hometown of Shrewsbury

A talk by a leading expert from America’s Harvard University is planned in Charles Darwin’s home town of Shrewsbury.

The Darwin Memorial Lecture will be held on Sunday at the Walker Theatre. It will be delivered by Dr Andrew Berry, from Harvard University, who will focus on evolution. The theatre’s Craig Reeves said: “Evolution by natural selection is biology’s central idea and arguably its most important one.”

Dr Berry, educated in Shrewsbury, is a lecturer in evolutionary biology at Harvard and has published extensively on Charles Darwin and Alfred Russell Wallace.