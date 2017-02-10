Anthrax are one of metal’s true diehard bands.

Like their contemporaries from the thrash heyday Slayer, Megadeth and Metallica, the New Yorkers have been an almost constant, reliable presence in the metal scene.

Now 11 albums into a career spanning more than three decades, you would think it was maybe time for them to slow down a little, take the foot of the gas and gently glide into old age.

But that’s not the Anthrax way, and if anything, the band is going through something of a resurgence. Last year’s For All Kings album was arguably their best work since 1993’s Sound of White Noise.

While older fans need little persuading of the band’s quality, it worked wonders in terms of bringing a few newbies on board.

That said, there is no escaping the fact that Anthrax’s finest hour came 30 years ago with the release of Among The Living, a record that has stood the test of time as a genre classic alongside the likes of Reign in Blood and Master of Puppets.

Tonight’s show at The Institute – the first on the European stretch of the Among The Kings tour – would see ATL played in its entirety from front to back.

Although the band have produced a similar stunt before with ATL, the chance of seeing a reinvigorated Anthrax rattling through one of the thrash cornerstones was too good an opportunity to miss.

The set was split into two sections. The first part saw a mixture of oldies including A.I.R and Madhouse, and highpoints from For All Kings, with the epic Blood Eagle Wings and Breathing Lightning standouts.

At the ripe old age of 56, singer Joey Belladonna sounded better than ever. He spent the entire set working the crowd, flicking plectrums into the packed standing area and making friends with those up on the balcony by delivering a masterclass in metal posturing.

At a rough guess the average age of the crowd was probably close to 40, meaning many of those present could well have been at the Powerhouse back in ’87, the first time these songs were aired in Brum.

Hearing the first notes of opening track Among The Living brought the memories flooding back. Every lyric was bellowed out by the audience, which was easily one of the loudest and most involved crowds I’ve seen at a metal gig in years.

The brilliant Caught In A Mosh and I Am The Law followed, before Belladonna announces ‘the end of Side A’ with A Skeleton In A Closet, a song he describes as defining thrash metal in 1987.

Guitarist Scott Ian is as engaging as ever, although I’m sure I’ve heard his ‘do you like thrash metal?’ line every time I’ve seen Anthrax over the years.

The man simply lives and breathes the band he started back in 1981 and appears destined to wear knee length shorts every day for the rest of his life.

For me the set’s highpoint is Indians, the band’s best and most iconic song. It’s tense, it’s epic and featured the trademark Scott Ian war dance (although sadly no headdress from Belladonna).

Sure, it’s a trip down memory lane, and there will be those who accuse Anthrax of living off past glories.

But far from being a band treading water, Anthrax proved that when it comes to putting on a metal show they are still one of the very best.

Hearing ATL played live again harks back to a time when Anthrax were finding their feet in the metal world. A time before they were kings.

By Peter Madeley