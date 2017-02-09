Thousands set to head to Telford for Classic Dirt Bike Show

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Telford next week to catch a glimpse of some of the country’s most iconic motorcycles.

The Classic Dirt Bike Show comes to the town’s International Centre on February 18 and 19.

The event has a number of special guests lined up and will feature a collection of historic off-road machines and a raft of traders.

Visitors to the show also have the chance to rub shoulders with their heroes as several legends of the off-road sport are expected to attend.

The 1983 British Motocross Champion Roger Harvey will be among the special guests. TV commentator, walking motorcycle encyclopaedia and off-road fanatic, Jack Burnicle, has also signed up to appear at the Hagon Shocks-sponsored event.

They will be joined by motorsport media mogul, and son of multiple TT winner Geoff Duke, Peter Duke.

Hosted by Classic Dirt Bike editor Tim Britton, the traditional Saturday evening dinner will take place at the Holiday Inn Telford.

The show’s guests will be attending the dinner and giving speeches. A seat at the dinner costs £32 and includes a three-course meal followed by coffee. The show will be runs from 10am to 5pm on February 18, and 10am to 4pm on February 19.

Advance tickets cost between £11 and £14 for a single day, and between £22 to £25 for two days.

Tickets on the door cost between £13 and £17 for a single day entry.

The event is free for children under the age of 12.

Visit www.classicbikeshows.com/event/the-classic-dirt-bike-show to book.

To book tickets for the dinner, call 01507 529529.

Traders and exhibitors looking for more information can contact Andy Catton by calling 01507 529594.