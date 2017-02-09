Shrewsbury under-18s night relaunched with chart-topping DJ

Shrewsbury’s Buttermarket is relaunching its under-18s club night with a chart topping DJ.

The event, called Nitro, will host Tom Zanetti, whose hit single You Want Me took the official UK singles and dance charts by storm last year, will be performing on Friday, April 14, alongside a host of resident DJs.

Nitro originally began life back in 2002 with veteran nightclub promoter Tom Whittle at the helm. It has hosted big-name artists and DJs such as Calvin Harris, Sub Focus, Nero, Toddla T, Tempa, Judge Jules, Tim Westwood, Brandon Block, and Pendulum over the past 15 years.

Tom Whittle, of Creation Live, is excited to see the event coming back.

He said: “It was my first original club night that I promoted when I was just 17. I remember it being so much fun and I can see Nitro growing further.”