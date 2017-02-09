Shrewsbury museum is finalist in contest

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has been shortlisted as a finalist in an award scheme for Shropshire and the West Midlands.

The museum is listed in the category of Best Art Gallery/Exhibition Venue in the What’s On Readers awards.

All finalists were nominated by residents of Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Stuart West, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “Everyone involved with Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has worked so hard since it opened in April 2014 to make it a venue that people want to visit and enjoy going to, whether it be the special exhibitions such as the upcoming Rhyme Around the World, or displays of art or our Roman and Medieval exhibitions.

“I’m particularly delighted because it was the people who visit who have nominated us.”