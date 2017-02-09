New spring festival coming to Telford

A new festival is being held in Telford.

After the success of the Wellington Festival in October, Wellington Town Council and the Wellington Festival committee are putting on a spring event.

It will kick off on April 7 with poems and pints with Tony Stringfellow at the Old Wrekin Tap at 7.30pm.

This will be followed on April 8 with a comedy night at the Telford Live lounge and Arena at 8pm. This will feature Aaron Twitchen, Jon Pearson, Masai Graham, Marshal B Anderson, Moses Ali Khan and Jay Islaam.

Earlier in the day there will be a paper and book making workshop with Jonathan Korejko at All Saints church.

While Wellington Walkers are Welcome will be exploring the Dothill local nature reserve at 2pm on the same day.

On April 9, Lesley Smith will appear as the Queen of Scots at Wrekin College at 4pm.

While on April 10, Wellington Walkers are Welcome will explore the geology of the Ercall at 2pm.

The Clifton Cinema group will also be showing films throughout the length of the festival.

Tickets are free, but are required for capacity purposes. Visit eventbrite.co.uk to reserve a ticket.

Full event details can be found at wellington-shropshire.gov.uk