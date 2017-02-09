MasterChef's John Torode to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show

MasterChef star John Torode has been announced as the headline chef for this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show.

The Australia-born chef will cook up a storm in the Food Hall at the show on August 11 and 12.

He became a familiar face to television audiences in 1996 as the resident chef on ITV’s This Morning with Richard and Judy, a post he held for four years.

The 51-year-old has paired up with Gregg Wallace since 2004 handing out feedback, criticism and support to hundereds of hopefuls aiming to be crowned MasterChef.

Shropshire Horticultural Society secretary, Simon Badrock, said: “Having John Torode at the 2017 Flower Show continues our aim of bringing top chefs to Shrewsbury.

“He is a great personality and no doubt his passion for good food and great discussion will be a huge success in the Food Hall, where he will be demonstrating alongside some of Shrewsbury’s home grown talent.”

The chef is credited as one of the main players in introducing Australasian food to the UK in the mid-1990s and he went back to his roots with a culinary road trip across Australia for his series John Torode’s Australia, which first screened in March 2014 and was the top performing show of the year on the Good Food channel.