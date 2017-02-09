BROS set to play Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena

Brothers Matt and Luke Goss are reuniting after 27 years for their full UK Arena tour that comes to Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on August 25.

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the boy band and marks 28 years since the band's last concert at Wembley Stadium.

BROS are famed for hit songs such as Drop the Boy, I Owe You Nothing and When Will I Be Famous.

Listen to When Will I Be Famous here:

In an interview with Express & Star, Matt Goss said that: “It’s gonna be amazing. It’s really, really exciting. It’s going to be a phenomenal thing to go on stage with my brother. I’ve been on stage all my life. We’re gonna crash it.”

Tickets are priced at £45.80 and are available both online and from the Barclaycard Arena box office.

