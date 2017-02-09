BROS in Birmingham: Exclusive ticket package offer for Shropshire Star readers

Brothers Matt and Luke Goss are reuniting after 27 years for their full UK Arena tour that comes to Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on August 25.

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the boy band and marks 28 years since the band's last concert at Wembley Stadium.

BROS are famed for hit songs such as Drop the Boy, I Owe You Nothing and When Will I Be Famous.

