Bake Off winner to be star attraction at Newport Show

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown will be the star attraction at this year’s Newport Show, organisers have revealed.

The PE teacher turned baker, who wowed judges with her showstopping creations on the hit series, will demonstrate her favourite recipes and share tips and behind the scene stories from life on Bake Off during her appearance at the show’s Festival of Food on July 8.

The baker brought a touch to glamour to the famed tent and won the seventh series of the show.

Candice will head up the programme at the Festival of Food, which shows off the best of locally produced food and includes a Street Food Market and hands on activities for adults and children to reinforce the food journey from farm to fork.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will headline the main ring entertainment and new to the Village Green this year will be demonstrations by mountain bike tricks, stunts and skills display experts Team M.A.D.

The show at the Chetwynd Deer Park retains its strong links to agriculture with more than 140 livestock and sheep classes attracting farmers from across Shropshire, Staffordshire, the West Midlands and Cheshire.

There is also a horse show and a dog show featuring Crufts qualifying classes, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, live music, trade stands, antique stalls, a schools marquee, handicraft and horticulture competitions, and fairground rides.

Richard Maddocks, show president, said: “We’re really looking forward to a fabulous show in July with the line up that is already in place. Candice really made her mark on the Great British Bake Off and is a great ambassador for younger generations with her passion for home cooking so we can’t wait to see what she cooks up for us.“Although the show has evolved over the years our agricultural roots remain at the heart of the show and the Festival of Food is an extension of that, allowing us to expand on the journey from farm to fork, so people know the important role farmers play.

“There are lots of other things to see and do for the whole family so it makes a really fun day out in the glorious setting of the deer park.”

Earlybird tickets offering discounts on the gate price are available to buy now at www.newportshow.co.uk. To keep up to date with show news, like the Newport Show Facebook page or follow it on Twitter @NewportShow for updates throughout the year.