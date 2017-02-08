Celebrity Carry On Barging: Stars take on canals in Shropshire and Wales

There are more taxing celebrity shows to be on, but actor Nigel Havers still found one challenge a bit much when he toured the canals of Shropshire and Wales with three fellow stars of the small screen.

He admitted the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, just over the border, was a bit much, adding: “Going over that aqueduct was scary. It is the longest one in Europe and when you look over the side there is a 600ft drop.”

The waterways of our region will be highlighted in the new Channel Five show, which starts on Friday.

Havers shared a narrowboat on the Llangollen Canal with Debbie McGee, Simon Callow and Lorraine Chase for Celebrity Carry On Barging.

Havers, who has also appeared in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, said the experience was “great”.

He added: “There were no spats, although we had to tell Lorraine Chase to shut up.

“She does love a chat. She fell in the river at the end – it was extremely funny.”