Wonderland, New Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham - review and pictures

‘I don’t want to live in the real world!’

Well we have all had days like that but poor Alice has had her car nicked, lost her job and her toe-rag ex is getting married again.

No wonder she decides to go chasing after a giant talking white rabbit with her daughter Ellie and some bloke from downstairs!

They find themselves in Wonderland and Alice is convinced she doesn’t want to return to the real world ever again.

Clearly this production, which had its debut in Edinburgh just two weeks ago, offers a contemporary take on the Lewis Carroll classic with the play starting at the foot of a tower block before plunging down the rabbit hole where most of the action takes place.

The modern-day woes seem at first to take a little of the magic away from this children’s favourite, exasperated by the dark warren backdrop that slightly lacks the wonder of Wonderland. The magic dust is quickly sprinkled on in the second half however when the fairytale story starts to emerge.

Meanwhile the first half is saved by the colourful characters and an extremely strong cast.

From the funky caterpillar, played by Kayi Ushe, to the ‘very important rabbit’ played by stage veteran Dave Willetts to the mesmerising performance given from the talented scene-stealing young actress Naomi Morris as Ellie, the cast are captivating.

This Frank Wildhorn musical, however, is largely about girl power. About two women who go through the Looking Glass to find their true selves – and return transformed in entirely different ways.

The Mad Hatter, played by Natalie McQueen, is egged on by Ellie to go through the Looking Glass to find her mettle and challenge the Queen of Hearts. Unfortunately the lunacy that follows is far more disturbing – and leaves no time for tea.

McQueen is hilarious as both the original Mad Hatter and the still bonkers but slightly tyrannical transformed character. She is physically comical and her delivery wonderful. She shines particularly in the second half with her edgy number I Will Prevail and in a powerful duet with Alice in This is Who I Am.

Likewise, it is in the second half that Kerry Ellis, as Alice, really excels. Ellis is a seasoned West End star with an award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked. She is utterly convincing as the downtrodden single mother Alice evoking some real empathy and has the hearts of the audience with her as she finds her inner strength and her true self.

Her voice is faultless and particularly powerful in such numbers as Once More I Can See.

The love interest – which every fairytale story must have – is Jack, the bloke downstairs, played by Stephen Webb who also brings some humour to the show. His boyband performances are a sight to behold.

Top billing goes to Wendi Peters, alias Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street, who plays the Queen of Hearts. She is perfect for the role and boy can she hold a note – that woman has a pair of lungs on her – but it would be nice to see her on stage a little more.

The better musical numbers come in the second half and the singers’ performances were excellent although in truth there was no one song I was still humming on the way home.

This is an uplifting, fun show with a top cast. So if you would like to escape from the real world for a couple of hours – head to Wonderland.

Runs at the New Alexandra Theatre until Saturday.

By Diane Davies