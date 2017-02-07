WIN: A meal for two at Marco Pierre White's Bardolino

Marco Pierre White's pizzeria, Barolino, in Birmingham's The Cube is launching a brand new menu specially curated by Marco Pierre White himself.

New additions include Salmon Cannelloni, Gnocchi Pomodoro and Meatballs Americano, all delivered with Marco’s signature flair.

White has been dubbed the first celebrity chef in the UK restaurant scene and is the youngest chef ever to have been awarded three Michelin stars to this day.

He has trained famous chefs such as Mario Batali, Gordon Ramsay, Curtis Stone and Shannon Bennett.

Teaming up with Bardolino Birmingham, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win a meal for two at the pizzeria including a choice of main course from the new menu, a dessert each and a glass of fizz to celebrate.

See below for details.

Competition details:

The winner of this competition will be entitled their choice of main course from the new menu, a dessert each and a glass of Prosecco.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Friday, February 17, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Friday, February 17, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

Prize is a main course, dessert and glass of Prosecco each at Bardolino Birmingham. Drinks and sides will be charged at an additional cost.

The winner has two working days to claim their prize. No response after this time will result in another winner being selected. Prize is valid until Friday 31st March 2017, and must be claimed within that time. Table must be booked in advance, subject to availability.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

