Rock of Ages performed at Newport school

It will be rock and roll all the way when a school hosts its latest musical.

Students at Burton Borough School in Newport are performing Rock of Ages.

It tells the story of a wannabe rock star and aspiring actress as they try to hit the big time in Hollywood.

A dress rehearsal for the show was held on Sunday.

A statement on behalf of the school said: “Since September, students have been busily rehearsing for this year’s school musical.

“Rock of Ages tells the story of wannabe rock star Drew and aspiring actress Sherrie as they try to hit the big time in 1980s Hollywood.

“They struggle to find their way to successful careers and end up working at The Bourbon Room – a fading rock club, once one of the best music venues around, which is now at risk of redevelopment if the money-grabbing mayor gets her way.

“Drew and Sherrie need to save The Bourbon Room, hit the big time and fall in love all while singing some of the biggest rock hits from the 1980s – not an easy task.”

Performances will take place in the school hall, starting at 7pm, from today until Friday.

Tickets costing £6 for adults and £4 for students are now available from the school’s music department.

Friday’s performance is already sold out.

For more details visit www.burtonborough.org.uk or call 01952 386500.