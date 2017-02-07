Objections increase against proposed new Shrewsbury restaurant

More residents living near to the site of a proposed new bar and restaurant in a town centre have lodged their objections to the scheme.

The currently empty former Argos unit on Claremont Street, Shrewsbury, could be transformed into a two-storey bar and restaurant with an open air seating area under plans submitted with Shropshire Council.

The redevelopment would see the new venue, which would include bars, a kitchen and seating areas, as well as an outdoor first-floor terrace area, create a total of 60 jobs – 10 full-time and 50 part-time.

Today, more residents in nearby residential units have objected to the development, saying the noise it would create would disturb them.

In a letter sent to planners at Shropshire Council, resident Chris Brennan said if the development was approved, it would “shatter” the peaceful location.

He said: “My wife and I have just been made aware of the planning application to develop the neighbouring property to a restaurant/pub/nightclub with a roof terrace for the clientèle.

“We would like to register our objection to this application on the grounds that this property is surrounded by flats occupied by professional people working in the centre of town along with retired people who have chosen this street because of its quiet location in the evenings and night time.

“We are sure that the noise generated from the type of business applied for would destroy this peaceful location.”

The designs for the redevelopment of the unit, which is currently partly boarded up, are the brainchild of Wisetrace Holdings – a firm which has completed similar projects in Chester, Mold and St Asaph.

Another neighbour, Jon Bucknall, has previously already objected to the plans on noise grounds.

He wrote: “As a resident, I strongly object to any such change of use as it will have a major impact on the current lifestyle I enjoy from the property and reason I purchased it.

“The residential building is directly adjacent to the proposed bar and restaurant.

“Noise will be created at street level when people are entering or queueing to get into the premises and also when leaving.

“The noise of music until 1am on weekdays and 2am weekends will directly affect the residential unit adjacent.”