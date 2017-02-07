Highley pool refurb under way - thanks to £30k from the community

A community has pulled together to raise more than £30,000 so that the next generation can learn to swim safely.

The outdoor swimming pool at the Severn Centre in Highley needs a major refurbishment, as it was built during the 1970s.

The Highley community has rallied around for almost three years and has raised £30,300 to save the pool.

After a total of £64,436 was raised from community fundraising and grants, the first phase is now under way ready for the pool to reopen later in the year.

The project was part-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

General manager of the Severn Centre, Chris Reeves, said: “We’ve raised pretty much all the funds needed for this phase now.

“We’re just totting up some of the figures and we’re a couple of grand short but the work has started last week.

“It’s completely empty, I’ve got contractors in at the moment.

“We’ve raised about £30,000 through public fundraising and about £30,000 through grants, we’ve had a lot of success through local fundraising, which started in April 2014.”

This work is phase one of the swimming pool’s refurbishment. Next, fundraising for the refurbishment of the two smaller pools will start.

Mr Reeves added: “We’re always after ongoing fundraising to keep maintenance of the pool.

“We’re planning an open day on May 13, and it will all be done by then.

“It will reopen to the public on May 27.”