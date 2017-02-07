Festival spot for Bake Off star Jo Wheatley

The winner of the second series of BBC’s The Great British Bake Off will be the star guest at a town’s annual food and drink festival this year.

Jo Wheatley, who won the show in 2011, will appear at the Whitchurch Food and Drink Festival in May.

The fourth annual festival of its kind will descend on Whitchurch Civic Centre on May 20 and 21.

There will be lots of activities for the whole family, including a children’s cookery area, children’s crafts, outdoor food court and more than 80 trade stands with free entry for all.

The second day of the festival will welcome food writer and TV baker Jo who rose to fame as the winner of The Great British Bake Off.

She will complete two cookery demonstrations live on stage and judge the festival’s celebration cake competition.

Since winning the Bake Off competition, Jo has set up a cookery school from her home in Essex which was listed in The Guardian’s top five baking schools from across the UK.

The baker was voted second in a poll of Radio Times readers’ favourite ever Great British Bake Off contestants.

Organisers of the festival said that they were looking forward to welcoming her to the event, which last year featured television chef and food expert Rosemary Shrager.