Bike track and skate park lined up for Llanfyllin

A bike track and skate park could be built in a Mid Wales town if plans are given the green light by the local authority.

Residents group Llanfyllin Community Initiative has lodged the plans with Powys County Council for the bike track and skate park behind the Spar store in the town.

In its planning application, the group said the town’s businesses would reap financial rewards if the track and skate park was approved. A spokesman for the group said: “It will enhance a community spirit, also bring others into the community which would increase the footfall in the town, which would benefit local businesses, putting Llanfyllin on the biking map, a facility that could inspire young people to achieve great sporting prowess.

“If people wanted to develop their skills currently they have to travel outside the community, whereas a bike track would bring people to the community.” As part of the plans, the bike track includes mounds and follows a closed circuit, while the skate park part of the site includes quarter pipes, banks, rails and steps.

The group also said the facility would increase road safety in the town.

“With safety in mind, young people use the streets as their bike track endangering themselves and road users or make poorly built kit in the car park,” the spokesman said. “Our bike track would be built with safety in mind, paying attention to the environment in which it will be built.”

Although the plans have not been met with any opposition from the community, Wales & West Utilities have responded to the application warning that they have pipes in the area.

Scott Johnson, from the firm, said if the planning application was approved, it would like the promoter to make direct contact to discuss requirements.