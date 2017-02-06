Uri Geller is extraordinary - Oswestry ironwork boss

He’s been accused of bending the truth – but today Uri Geller was backed by a Shropshire businessman who said he had seen for himself his “extraordinary abilities”.

The eccentric psychic has been widely ridiculed after claiming US Government scientists tested him to see if his mind could “get a nuclear weapon going”.

Geller said he was subjected to a series of experiments at Lawrence Livermore Radiation Laboratory, an American federal research facility in Livermore, California, which designed and maintains a series of nuclear warheads.

His revelation came after previously CIA files disclosed that Geller was put through his paces by experts at Stanford Research Institute in the 1970s to see if his claims of psychic abilities could be proven.

The information was met with incredulity from experts who said there was no substance to claims by Geller that he was also employed to sit behind Russian spies on an aircraft and wipe sensitive floppy computer disks using mind power alone.

But businessman Clive Knowles today insisted he had seen for himself the power of Geller’s mind when he visited the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry to unveil a huge gorilla sculpture made from spoons.

He has had a close connection to the celebrity psychic, also supplying him with a bendy street lamp for his Berkshire home.

Mr Knowles, who runs the British Ironwork Centre with his family, said he was not surprised by the revelations.

“When Uri came to visit us in 2014 he actually bent a spoon in front of my eyes, at close range. It could not have been a trick, I was looking all the time for any sleight of hand,” he said.

“He went on to bend more spoons for visitors that day and he also drew pictures of things that members of my own family were thinking. It was extraordinary.

“He definitely has an extraordinary mind. He thinks of solutions to problems that none of us could even dream of.”

Geller commissioned the gorilla sculpture, which was to have been sited in the garden of his British home.

But he has since returned to his Israeli homeland and the sculpture remains at the Ironwork Centre.

Mr Knowles added: “We heard from him about 12 months ago when he was talking about having the gorilla shipped to the Middle East.

“He wanted it to be seen as a symbol of reconciliation. We haven’t had an update since.”

Speaking for the first time about the CIA tests, Geller said: “What the CIA has released now is just the tip of the iceberg.

“I have done quite a lot of experiments for them, in different fields like levitating a balance weight from an electronic scale, to locating minerals in metal cans – incredible.

“And I was not only tested in Stanford, I also went through the Lawrence Livermore Radiation Labs where they built nuclear weapons.

“I think the tasks there were to see if my mind can get a nuclear weapon going. Shocking.”

Hypnotherapist Edward Arran, who practices in Oswestry and Shrewsbury, said he believed that the TV star plays mind games with the public.

Mr Arran, who studies the power of the mind, said he did not believe that Uri Geller had super powers.

“He will be using some of the mind tricks that Derren Brown uses with his stage and television shows,” he said.

Mr Arran said as a hypnotherapist he helped people to persuade their own mind to do what they wanted it to do.