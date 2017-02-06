Lady Gaga to perform in Birmingham

US pop icon Lady Gaga is set to perform for fans in Birmingham, it has been revealed.

The singer, songwriter and actress is best known for songs such as Bad Romance, Poker Face and Alejandro - as well as for her role in American Horror Story.

See Lady Gaga's video for Bad Romance here:

The Midland date - which will see her play the Barclaycard Arena - is part of a world tour.

She will perform at the city centre venue on Sunday, October 15.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information click here.