Jeremy Kyle sends competitors to Bridgnorth boot camp

First they were berated by Jeremy Kyle – and then barked at during a boot camp in Bridgnorth.

The notorious ITV show has turned to Shropshire’s Team Bootcamp to help a bunch of couch potatoes get into shape.

A group of candidates were sent on to the show, where they were challenged by Kyle to do something about their fitness.

The first contestant, Jonathan Kingston from Barnstaple in Devon, has days left before returning to the show to demonstrate his progress.

Kyle packed Jonathan off for a 12-week intensive, military style regime whereby all choice is removed.

Jonathan was put forward for the TV show by his mother who was becoming more and more concerned that he was eating himself to death.

He joined 20 other boot campers at Team Bootcamp looking to not only rapidly improve their looks and lifestyle, but also to learn new habits and boost self-esteem.

Jonathan completed a relentless campaign of military style, no-nonsense fitness with military trainers led by elite soldier and extreme weight loss specialist to the stars Craig Williams.

Mr Williams, who works at the Bootcamp, said he was approached by the Jeremy Kyle Show to get involved.

He said: “No-one has the right to say Jonathan has had it easy. He has earned every ounce of his weight loss with a relentless onslaught of our SAS-style training sessions coupled with deep-digging psychological coaching sessions.

“We had to bring in the paramedics on day two of his journey after the shock of exercise and real food caused his blood sugar to plummet dangerously low.”

He added: “Jonathan never took a backwards step from then on and now leads many of the activities with a new found love of exercise.”

The progress of Jonathan and others taking part in the bootcamp will be featured on a forthcoming edition of the Jeremy Kyle Show.