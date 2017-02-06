Ironbridge Gorge Walking Festival: Dozens of trails organised

Dozens of walks have been organised as part of an annual festival which is now in its 12th year.

The annual Ironbridge Gorge Walking Festival will include 57 walks – from themed walks for those less experienced and unable to take on long challenges to routes as long as 25 miles.

The 32 themed walks during the festival, which will take place from April 29 to May 7, will range in distance from two to 10 miles and will cover many aspects of the gorge, its history, geography, geology and nature.

Some are timed to enable carers and parents with school-aged children to participate. The longer walks are for more serious walkers with the aim of providing a challenging but enjoyable day out.

They range in length from 12 to 21 miles and mainly involve walking off the roads, with some including steep ascents. Walkers will also need to carry enough food and water for the whole day.

Daily walks include hikes of more than 20 miles, apart from Wednesday, as well as outings of between 15 and 17 miles.

There will also be an opportunity to cover 100 miles in the nine days by completing the series of daily 10 to 15 mile walks.

The 2017 festival will mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, with a 50 years of the Ironbridge Museums walk on May 7 taking in nine of the trust’s sites over five hours.

Any walkers completing the 50 or 100-mile challenge during the festival will be presented with a medal.

Following last year’s success, the social evening, hog roast and ceilidh will be repeated on May 6 at the Victoria Hall, Broseley.

All walks are free, however pre-booking is essential. Well-behaved dogs are welcome on some walks.

To reserve a place, email at tic@ironbridge.org.uk or call 01952 433424.