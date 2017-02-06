Cilla and the Shades of the 60s coming to Telford

A Cilla Black tribute artist is preparing to bring the sounds of the 60s to Telford.

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s is a musical tribute to the songs of the star and the many artists and songwriters who changed the world of popular entertainment during the 1960s.

The show is fronted by the Liverpudlian singer and actress Victoria Jones who, along with the Shades Trio, will take audiences on a musical journey through Cilla’s life and some of the biggest chart hits of the era.

Victoria Jones will take the audience down memory lane reliving some of the most popular aspects of Cilla’s career such as Blind Date, which ran for a record breaking 18 years, and her own hit TV show.

She said: “Growing up in Liverpool, I knew Cilla Black as a TV presenter but then in my teens, I discovered her music and was amazed by her vocal range and her emotional depth – I find her ballads so beautiful and she portrays heartbreak in a truly moving way.

“Her passion has always inspired me – in fact I think I was born in the wrong decade.

“I’ve always adored 60s music as the songs of that era had such a raw sound which I love.”

The show will be at Oakengates Theatre on March 1.