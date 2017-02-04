Donny Osmond arrives in the Midlands for the final night of UK tour - REVIEW and PICTURES

He’s had a music career spanning more than 50 years, spent time as a TV presenter and has released a total of 60 studio albums - yet Donny Osmond still remains the nicest guy in pop.

Thousands of women - and a sprinkling of men - poured into the Genting Arena last night to see the US star, whose career began at the age of just five.

As Donny stepped out onto the stage dressed all in black, the room sprung to their feet - screaming and clapping so loudly that it shook the stalls.

“That’s the way to open a show!” laughed Donny.

“Welcome to the last show of the tour. This is gonna be a party tonight, I tell you.”

And he was true to his word. Joined by four highly-talented dancers and a superb live band, Donny was incredible from start to end; his impressive dance moves, stunning vocal range and warm persona unwavering throughout.

He performed a wide range of favourites - from Puppy Love, through to Soldier of Love and his brother Jimmy’s hit song Long-Haired Lover From Liverpool - impressing constantly with his incredible energy and clear love for his fans.

But one standout highlight was undoubtedly when the star paid tribute to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with a wonderful rendition of Any Dream Will Do.

After speaking about his time working with Andrew, the star ran off stage - and returned donning the technicolour dreamcoat from his 2000 performances as Joseph, complete with a long shaggy wig, before stunning fans with the musical hit.

He also told of how Sir Paul McCartney had knocked on his hotel room door to get an autograph for his daughter Mary back in 1972 - and how Paul later revealed it was one of the only autographs he had ever asked for.

Despite all of these incredible claims to fame, Donny still found time throughout his show to high-five his fans and invite members of the crowd on to the stage to take pictures with him.

Taking this one step further, he later read out cards filled in by the audience as they were waiting for the show to begin. These cards had a variety of requests for Donny - two of which saw him clamber his way to the very back of the stalls to serenade his overwhelmed, teary-eyed fans.

It was at this point we realised just how far some of the crowd had travelled for the show too - with die-hard Donny fans coming from as far as Devon and Portsmouth to see the star.

He also took the time to show fans how he creates music - which was incredibly intriguing and, in actual fact, a very unique addition to the show.

He had a great sense of humour too - even pointing to a man in the crowd at one point; praising him for being brave to attend a Donny Osmond show.

A gorgeous tribute to the late, great Andy Williams followed, in the form of a stunning rendition of Moon River, before Donny played the last-ever video recorded of the seven Osmond brothers together, singing Love Me For A Reason.

Donny ended the show with an incredible, electric rendition of Crazy Horses - complete with smoke plumes, impressive moves from Donny and his dancers, and even a superb guitar solo.

An incredible show, with more love than could have ever been anticipated - and more energy than could be believed.

He may be pushing 60, but Donny is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

By Kirsten Rawlins