Valentine's Day 2017: Top unusual date ideas in the Midlands and Shropshire

After somewhere a little different to take your Valentine this year? Bored of the same old wine-and-dine dates? Here in the Midlands and Shropshire we have a range of activities to wow your date this Valentine's day:

Air Space - Wolverhampton

Make your date jump for joy at this new attraction featuring more than 100 interconnected trampolines.

Sessions at the Wednesfield venue last one hour and includes access to all necessary kit.

You can improvise your own moves in the mane arena by freestyle jumping from one trampoline to the next, take part in mone of their gruelling obstacle courses, take on their Total Wipeout machine or join in with team sports such as dodgeball, basketball or football all on super-sprung pitches.

Escape Live - Birmingham

See how you and your date fare when locked in a room, faced with a series of puzzles, with the aim of breaking out in under an hour.

Take on Dr Wilson's Office, horror-themed Room 13, The Lab and brand new Time Machine all with different difficulty levels.

This brilliantly innovative game really puts the heat on and makes you work together - and would certainly make for a memorable Valentine’s Day.

Amerton Farm - Stafford

In terms of romance this is a winner; it has a bakery, a playbarn and a toy shop, a farmyard and to top it all off, a series of ice creams made with Jersey cream. Flavours range from banana and toffee to 'squashed frog'.

If you fancy getting a bit crafty, there is traditional pottery shop where you can paint a pot or step back in time when you go to Bates’ Blacksmith, giving the experience of days gone by when you could see real crafts people at work.

Hoo Farm - Telford

Perfect for animal lovers everywhere, Hoo Farm offer a range of animal exepriences for you to share your loe with their resident keepers.

Choose from a Wild Car experience, lemurs, meerkat, carnivor, binturong and varied keeper for a day experiences that involve feeding, cleaning and interacting with some of the world's rarest creatures.

Aside from experiences, there are plenty of things to do around Hoo Farm such as interactive exhibits, indoor and outdoor play areas, a tea room and their famous sheep racing event.

Go Ape - Cannock Chase

Mimic Tarzan and Jane and swing across Cannock Chase this Valentine’s Day.

Not one for those who are afraid of heights, this exhilarating experience features zip wires, climbing ropes and huge descents all in the safety of a harness - a memorable challenge for adventurous couples.

Wolf Mountain - Wolverhampton

Not feeling the February weather, but like the sounds of something active?

Look no further than Wolverhampton's Wolf Mountain - the indoor rock climbing capital of the West Midlands. With a variety of activities on offer, from caving to scaling climbing walls and even archery, there's plenty to keep you and your Valentine entertained.

Warped Sports - Cosford

Inject some action into your love life with Warped Sports - offering paintball, laser tag, assault courses and target shooting.

The Cosford venue has a variety of paintball maps too, giving guests the chance to experience a range of scenarios inlcuding Jungle Fortress, Biohazard, Vietcong Village and Fallout.

Other activities on offer include an assault course, combat archery, target shooting, a treasure hunt and even adventure weekends.

National Sealife Centre - Birmingham

Fall in love like Ariel and Eric under the sea at Birmingham's Nationa Sealife Centre.

Watch aquatic animals in their natural habitats with their penguin ice adventure, interactive tanks, ethereal jellyfish exhibit and their famous walk-through shark tank.

Premium experiences are also available including shark, penguin and turtle feeding experiences, and even sea life sleepovers.

Tandem Paragliding - Shropshire

Being in love makes you feel like you're flying - but Experience Days takes that quite literally with their 30 minute tandem paragliding in Shropshire.

You will arrive at the centre, where your instructor will talk you through the incredible flight you are about to experience.

Once you have been kitted up and briefed, you will head for some heights to experience the unbeatable feeling of flight over the Shropshire hills.

Dana Prison Escape - Shrewsbury

Jailhouse Tours and Immersive Events host some adrenaline-fuelled escape events at Shrewsbury's Dana Prison

Guided prison tours are on offer as well as Dana in the Dark where you can experience a priosn officer's life at night.

They also have various puzzle and room escape games such as Cell Escape and others TBC.

The Facility Zombie Experiences - Birmingham

In the heart of Birmingham city lies a seemingly bland office block – possibly just shabby, possibly disused. Nobody really knows as it is designed not to grab attention. That’s the way the authorities like it.

It is to this office block, known only as The Facility, that you must head to face the fear on an experience like no other in Birmingham. Are you up for the challenge?

Immerse yourself in three hours of pure horror, complete missions and objectives in an engaging storyline filled to the brim with the undead.

Trivium - O2 Institute, Birmingham

US metal beasts Trivium complete their Silence In The Snow album tour with an extensive run of headline shows across the UK and Europe with one such show at Birmingham's O2 Academy.

Throw your rock hands in the air this Valentines day to songs such as Strife, Until The World Goes Col and Pull Harder on the Strings of Your Martyr.

4DX Cinema at Cineworld - Birmingham

Put yourself at the centre of a movie with the innovative 4DX cinema screens on offer at Birmingham Cineworld.

Providing a revolutionary cinematic experience which stimulates all five senses, the 4DX includes high-tech motion seats and special effects including wind, fog, lightning, bubbles, water, rain and scents, in both 2D and 3D formats.

These effects work in synchronicity with the action on-screen immersing you straight into the film's narrative.

Frontier Airsoft - Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge

Immerse yourself in your very own action film or video game with Frontier Airsoft.

Airsoft is generally considered a sport similar to Paintball although usually more oriented towards military simulation where players use realistic replica firearms.

Frontier Airsoft offer a variety of games and even immersive theme days to test your strength and smarts.

Banks' Tour - Wolverhampton

Learn a little about the area's local heritage and indulge in a beer or two with Banks's brewery tour.

Find out how the historical beer is brewed - and how the process has changed over the years - and taste 'the freshest pint in the Black Country' by finishing your tour with three free half pints of cask ale.

Animal Experience - Dudley Zoo

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day at Dudley Zoo where they have a range of experiences on offer to woo your date.

Purchase one of their amazing zoo keeper or animal experience packages and get up close to a variety of exotic and endangered animals with cleaning, feeding and handling experiences on offer.

Why not pop the question to your loved one at Dudley Zoo ? – Make it a date to remember surrounded by some of the rarest animals in the World with their exclusive packages.

Halfpenny Green Vineyards - Wolverhampton

Wine is often associated with love and Valentine's day - and in Wolverhampton you can enjoy it right from the source.

Take a tour of Halfpenny Green Vineyards and explore 30 acres of vines that produce award-winning wines.

Individuals or small groups are invited to visit their brand new Wine Loft in the shop to sample their Wine Tasting Menu.

Falconry Experiences - The Falconry Centre, Hagley

Get up-close and personal with some of the world's most majestic creatures with a day of falconry right here in Birmingham.

The Falconry Centre offer a variety of Bird of Prey Handling Experience days at the centre. Participants will experience the thrill of handling and flying a wide variety of birds of prey such as falcons, owls, vultures and eagles.

Luvcomedy - Glee Club, Birmingham

Look at the funny side of love this Valentine's Day with Birmingham Glee Club's exclusive Luvcomedy special.

You will be crying with laughter with a special performance from Thanyia Moore, iNFiNiTi, Mickey Sharma, Javier Jarquin and Tom Stade.

The option to pre-order food is also available.

By Becci Stanley