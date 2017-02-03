Union J to play Birmingham's O2 Academy

Boy band Union J are back on the road and will headline Birmingham’s O2 Academy 2 on Wednesday as part of a UK tour.

Originally formed on The X Factor, the pop foursome have grown a legion of young fans through their exploits. Joined by former Stereo Kicks member Casey Johnson, replacing original member George Shelley, fans can expect to hear all their favourites as well as some new tracks from the next chapter of Union J.

This show was rescheduled from October 2 last year and all tickets from that postponed show are valid for the new date. Their self-titled debut studio album, Union J, was released in October 2013 and peaked at No6 on the UK Albums Chart.