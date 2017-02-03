Twelve hours of piano music in store for Birmingham Town Hall

Birmingham Conservatoire will present 12 hours of piano music, through the night, at the city’s Town Hall on March 3 and 4.

Guest artists will include Alistair McGowan, Gergely Bogányi, Peter Donohoe, Mark Bebbington, Dr Anna Scott, a mystery guest, and many others including The Olympianist, Anthony Hewitt.

This unique event will have innovative seating in the round, three Concert Grand Steinways, and period pianos and harpsichords with bar and catering available all night.

It finishes in monumental style on Saturday morning with Messiaen’s Dieu Parmi Nous on the Town Hall organ.

Tickets details are at www.bcu.ac.uk/concerts