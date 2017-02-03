TV stars heading to Telford for Comic Con

A string of TV stars will be heading to Telford to join more than 8,000 people who are expected to descend on the International Centre for this year’s MCM Midlands Comic Con.

Fans of movies, video games, comics and animation will be coming to the event on February 11.

Fady Elsayed, one of the stars of new Doctor Who spin-off Class, and Tom Hopper, best known for playing Billy Bones in hit pirate drama Black Sails, are the latest special guests to be announced.

The list of stars also include Chris Barrie, who plays Arnold J Rimmer in classic sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf; Ian McElhinney, who plays noble knight Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones and Rebel general Dodonna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; and Sean Kelly, the fast-talking host of TV auction show Storage Hunters.

MCM Central CEO Bryan Cooney said he looks forward to welcoming the thousands of guests, many of whom will be in costume. He said: “MCM Midlands Comic Con is our first event of the year, and we’re planning to get our packed 2017 schedule off to a flying start with a fun-filled celebration of all that’s good and geeky.

“A great line-up of special guests will be joining us at this month’s show, with stars from hit series such as Red Dwarf, Black Sails, Storage Hunters and Doctor Who spin-off Class meeting visitors and signing autographs.

“We’re expecting more than 8,000 people to come down to Telford International Centre on February 11 and many of them will be in costume, so don’t be shy – get into the comic con spirit and come dressed as your favourite sci-fi, anime or videogame character.”

Other attractions at MCM Midlands Comic Con include a comic village packed with talented comic book artists, writers and publishers.

There will be an eSports area featuring a Street Fighter V tournament, a kids zone with face painting and lightsaber training and a cosplay masquerade.

There will also be a host of exhibitors and retailers.

Tickets on the door cost £15 to get in at 9.30am, or £10 to get in at 11am.

During priority entry times, two children aged five and under can get in free per paid-for ticket.

After general entry has opened, two children aged 10 and under are allowed entry with each paid-for ticket.

To buy tickets in advance, at a cheaper cost, visit mcmexpostore.com/collections/midlands-comic-con.

For more details about the event, visit www.mcmcomiccon.com/midlands.

Last year’s event at Telford International Centre attracted thousands of fans of superheroes and comic books, many of whom were dressed in elaborate costumes.

The event ended with a costume masquerade for the people who had come in costume. About 40 people took part in the parade, dressed as characters ranging from Marvel’s Deadpool to Jedi knights.