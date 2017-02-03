T2 Trainspotting: Telford man's song to feature in film - 20 years after it was written (with video)

He wrote the song 20 years ago. But now, songwriter Dave Sheriff has seen one of his pieces featured in a blockbuster movie release.

T2 Trainspotting was one of the most hotly anticipated films of the last two decades when it was released last weekend.

And for Dave the release held even more significance as director Danny Boyle chose one of his songs to feature in the film, starring Ewan McGregor.

Dave, 69, wrote Red Hot Salsa for a line dance 20 years ago, and it is now featured during a scene filmed in Edinburgh back in May.

Still a songwriter and a semi-retired performer, Dave said he was delighted to have been contacted, but said he had to keep it a secret until the film’s release.

He said: “It came about because they were filming a scene set in a social club in Edinburgh.

“They auditioned a number of bands to get the part and play the music.

“They were asked to play party themed music, which is what Red Hot Salsa is, even though it was written for a line dance, and it was one of the songs in the bands set list so the director chose it.

“They wanted to use it and I hold the copyright so they got in contact with me last May when I was actually in France and I arranged a licence.

“But I had to keep it quiet until the film was released, it was quite cloak and dagger.”

Dave, who lives in Madeley, Telford, was invited to the exclusive cast and crew showing of the film on January 22, but was unable to attend because he had a gig to perform in.

But he has now seen the film on its general release in the cinema.

He said: “I was really pleased with the way they had used my music and to see my name at the end.

“Red Hot Salsa was one that I wrote and originally played all the music myself.”

Another of Dave’s songs Waltz Of A Lifetime has also been chosen by music supervisor Michael Davenport of Expressive Artistes in Beverly Hills to be featured in a short film called The Horseshoe Theory that had its World Premiere at the 2017 Slamdance Film Festival in Los Angeles California.