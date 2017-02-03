Giant cosmic egg coming to Wales for Easter

A glittering giant cosmic egg made out of mirrors will leave the museum where it has stood for 25 years to form the centrepiece of an exhibition in time for Easter.

The Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture, in Berriew, near Welshpool, is the only museum in Europe dedicated to a living artist.

Its prized cosmic egg, created by Mr Logan, has been one of its main exhibits since it opened in 1991.

Now Mr Logan and friends are going to transport the giant egg to the Museum of Modern Art in Machynlleth, for an exhibition that opens on February 18 and runs until April 22. Museum publicist Anne-Marie Pope said: “After having had Andrew’s wonderful Egg here since ALMoS opened in 1991, we are very much looking forward to seeing it in it’s own room over in Machynlleth.

“We will of course miss its energy and presence, but note Easter in your diary to come and see what we’ve put in its place.”

Mr Logan had always dreamed of opening a museum to share his approach to life and art.

He wanted the museum to be a vibrant space to display examples of work he had created over the decades and to stage events that would share his vision and skill for curating performance and spectacle. His artistic adventure started in 1988 when Mr Logan and Michael Davis bought a redundant space in Berriew.

In 1991 their dream became a reality when ALMoS opened to the public.

Designed by Mr Davis, the conversion and building works were funded partially by themselves along with grant aid and donations from patrons.

Many have travelled since to Berriew to visit, including Rocky Horror Show’s Richard O’Brien and Patricia Quinn.