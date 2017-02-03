Donny Osmond to headling Birmingham's Genting Arena

Legendary singer, performer and actor Donny Osmond will headline Birmingham’s Genting Arena tonight as part of his first solo concert tour of the UK in four years.

The singer is celebrating 50 years in showbusiness and is promising a night not to be missed.

Donny says his upbringing was responsible for his musical career because his parents and eight siblings were all musical.

He recalls: “Both my parents were musical and enjoyed singing. We were a close-knit family.

“My dad had been an army sergeant and so the house ran along a definite set of rules. My mum was the loving, nurturing parent while my dad was the disciplinarian.

“Both my parents belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the church’s teachings were an influence on all of us.

“We moved to California when four of my brothers, singing together as the Osmond Brothers Quartet, got a spot on The Andy Williams Show. It was a hugely exciting time for us all.

“I joined the Osmonds when I was a few days short of my sixth birthday. Marie and Jimmy came along after me and were added to the singing roster. I think my parents did an incredible job.”