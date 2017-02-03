Alan Titchmarsh visits Attingham Park for filming of new Channel 5 series

He is best known for rooting around in the undergrowth.

Now Alan Titchmarsh has visited a National Trust house in Shropshire to dig out the secrets of the beautiful property.

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, opened its doors late last year to Channel 5 for filming of a new series of Secrets of the National Trust.

The popular property will be the star of the show in the third episode of a six-part series, scheduled to be shown from February 21 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Alan will find out about the trust’s conservation work and discover the stories behind some of the stunning estates, historic houses and miles of breathtaking countryside and coastline in the conservation charity’s care.

Secrets of the National Trust will uncover hidden rooms, archaeological discoveries, surprising wildlife and, through the use of filming techniques such as drone cameras, viewers will gain a rare perspective of these fascinating buildings.

Saraid Jones, research and interpretation officer, who features in the episode, said: “It was a wonderful experience to have Alan Titchmarsh and the film crew here, and a fantastic opportunity for Attingham to be part of the series.”