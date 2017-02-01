Sir Peter Blake to donate piece to Welsh charity

Legendary British pop artist Sir Peter Blake will donate one of his latest and most unusual pictures to a charity in Mid Wales.

The Arrival of the Smart Meters will be presented to Impact Arts at Llanfyllin Workhouse in Llanfyllin.

The charity, which helps people and communities transform their lives through creativity and the arts, will be given one of just 30 signed prints that are being donated to charities, universities and community projects across the country.

Fiona Dorin, director at Impact Arts, said: “Llanfyllin Workhouse is delighted and honoured to have been chosen to house this original print by Sir Peter Blake.

"Our gallery, Oriel y Dolydd, is becoming known for high quality temporary exhibitions and we are looking to build up a permanent collection over time in this fine historic building.

"The theme of the print, celebrating the arrival of smart meters, reflects our own aim to respect the environment. We look forward to displaying it to the public.”

The Arrival of the Smart Meters was created by Sir Peter to mark the coming of smart meters to every home in Great Britain.

Sir Peter, who is renowned for work including the design of the Beatles Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover, said: “I took inspiration for my latest work from the artist Saul Steinberg, who gave new meaning to everyday objects.

"In this case the smart meters suggested little bodies to me, so I turned them into people, symbolising the installers who are fitting the meters into every home in Great Britain.

"I love that something that can be seen as rather workaday is being introduced with art, and Arrival of the Smart Meters is an interesting way of highlighting its national significance.”

Claire Maugham, of Smart Energy GB, said: “People across the country will be able to see these pictures, by one of our greatest living artists, in their communities.

"Sir Peter Blake has brought smart meters and the national rollout to life in such a creative way”