Severn Valley Railway: Three new exhibitions on offer

Heritage steam trains, trams and three new exhibitions are on offer to visitors at the Severn Valley Railway this half-term.

The railway’s heritage steam locomotives will be in full steam from February 18 to 26, taking passengers on exciting journeys through the Severn Valley, stopping-off at each of the six historic stations along the way.

A hive of activity, The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley, home of the railway’s reserve collection of full-size steam locomotives, will feature a number of new exhibits.

Visitors can see a unique miniature tramway layout, all hand-built by past and present members of the Manchester Model Tramway Group. Budding tram drivers of all ages can try their hand at operating the trams. Children can also join in a fun, themed quiz or let-off some steam on The Engine House’s outdoor play area.

Brand new for 2017, a trio of exhibitions will launch at The Engine House this half-term.

This year marks the 10th anniversary since floods caused large amounts of damage to the SVR, causing sections of the line to close for months. The “Storm Damage of 2007” exhibition features memories and striking images of the aftermath of that unforgettable July storm, and the extensive work involved in rebuilding the railway.

“The Art of the Railway Poster” tells the story of the “big four” railway companies looking for ways to promote train travel to the public, showcasing a range of original posters of the era.

Finally, “Signs of the Times” is a display of London Underground and Great Western Railway signs, courtesy of London Transport Museum and Kidderminster Railway Museum.