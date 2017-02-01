New Shrewsbury gallery is picture perfect

Shropshire artists are celebrating the launch of a brand new flagship art gallery thanks to the loan of a large retail space by Shropshire Council.

It now means that the Shropshire Visual Art Network (VAN), which has over 100 members including many professional artists, can stage larger exhibitions than it has ever done before.

At the same time the new 177sqm ‘street gallery’, breathes life into a spacious retail unit that has been empty since December 2007.

The gallery is located at 18/19 Shoplatch, on the street level of the Shrewsbury Market Hall complex of shops and offices.

Shropshire Council is allowing VAN to operate the space on a temporary basis.

Hilary Tillyard, of Shropshire VAN, said the new space was nearly 10 times bigger than the existing gallery that the group already runs within the Market Hall and it represented a fantastic opportunity for the county’s artists to showcase their work.

“It is a fantastic open space – perfect as an urban chic-style art gallery,” she said.

“It means we can exhibit a wider range of artworks and give us the opportunity to stage workshops and demonstrations. It will support the vibrant Shrewsbury and Shropshire arts community.”

Miles Kenny, Shropshire councillor and chairman of VAN, said: “This is a huge turnaround for VAN, big thanks to Shropshire Council for this wonderful space. It is a double bonus VAN is back on the street making use of what would otherwise be an empty space.”

A total of 47 artists are currently exhibiting their work, including ceramics, paintings and sculpture.

Street Gallery will be officially launched with a grand opening event tomorrow from 6pm to 8pm.

Guests will include artists, civic dignitaries and Shrewsbury mayor Councillor Ioan Jones.