Gobowen chip shop changes hands for first time in 32 years

A chip shop has changed hands for the first time in 32 years.

Chris and Kath Tinsley have handed over the reins of the chip shop in Gobowen to Chris and Vicky Paterson.

The move is so they can concentrate on their other family business, CKs printing and embroidery.

It is the end of an era for the Tinsley’s who say they have enjoyed being part of the community and living above the shop.

“Our children grew up living above the chip shop - our son was even born there,” Mr Tinsley said.

The couple became well known for their fundraising for local charities, such as Derwen College and Breakthrough Breast Cancer.

Mr Tinsley also claims that he was the first in the area to offer special takeaway children’s meals, complete with a sticker and a lolly.

The takeaway business has changed in the past three decades but the couple say that enjoyed the business.

“When we began we were still wrapping fish and chips in newspaper, something you simply can not do today,” he said.

“There is also such a wide variety of different takeaway businesses today.”