Fools Gold show set to sparkle on stage

Fun and frolics are set to hit a stage when a group of amateur dramatists raise the curtain on their latest production.

The Welshampton Bonfire Committee will perform Fools Gold, written by local man Shaun Higgins.

Members said the hand-crafted production is based in a fantasy frontier town featuring the usual line-up of “wacky scenes, madcap adventures plus the occasional zany machine”.

Performances are 7.30pm on Friday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, and 2.30pm on Sunday at Welshampton Parish Hall, near Ellesmere.

Fools Gold is the seventh winter show to be staged by the Welshampton Bonfire Committee team, which came together originally to create a series of sculptural bonfires in the village.

Committee member Richard Jones said: “It is set in Welshampton and has a cowboy theme.

“Basically it is about a baddy who tells people he wants to acquire their land to look for gold, but in fact he is looking for oil but I don’t want to give too much away.

“There are the usual characters, such as the ugly sisters, goodies and baddies.

“There are 40 to 50 members in the cast and tickets are selling quickly, which they tend to do.

“We have sold out for Saturday night and Sunday, but there are some left for Friday night and the Saturday matinee.”

Last year the committee performed Time Warped and took the audience through an epic adventure involving Vikings, astronauts and cavemen. Written by Mr Higgins, it featured a time machine through which the players encounter evil Elizabethan sorceress Ratzlinger, an aspiring poet, and his feisty girlfriend.

Almost 50 volunteers were involved in bringing the village production to life, directed by Gavin Lewery.

The parish hall was transformed with settings ranging from an Elizabethan dungeon to a 1950s rock’n’roll nightclub.

Tickets for the latest performance are available by contacting Janet Jones on 01948 710602, or through the website at: welshampton.net.