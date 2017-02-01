Bridgnorth councillor in charity boxing night

A town councillor is swapping planning agendas for boxing gloves ready for when he takes part in a charity boxing match next month.

Bridgnorth town councillor James Gittins has never boxed before, and will be training for the next few weeks to prepare for the big day.

The 43 year old will be taking part in the Ultra White Collar Boxing at Park Inn, Telford, with his colleague at Severn Valley Landscapes, Daniel Sharkey, aged 30, for Cancer Research UK.

Councillor Gittins, from Eardington, said: “We’re going to get fit, it’ll be a bit of a laugh and we’ll raise some money. They’ll assess us and decide who we go up against, to try and match us with opponents in terms of weight and fitness.

“It starts at 5pm and you’re looking at 15 to 20 fights throughout the evening.

“This is all new to me, we’ve never done it before, but we thought we’d give it a go.

“We’re hoping to raise as much money as physically possible. Most people if you speak to them, they know somebody, a friend or relative, who has had cancer, or they have themselves.

“People can donate, or if they want to attend the fight, tickets for the whole night are £20 each, and can be bought from either of us if we are contacted on social media.

“The Mayor of Bridgnorth Vanessa Voysey is coming along, councillors and council staff have also shown an interest, too.

“We’re also looking for sponsors if anyone wants to have their name on our backs while we’re fighting.”

The charity boxing night takes place on March 25.

For more information, or to donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/James-Gittins1, justgiving.com/fundraising/uwcb-danielsharkey156253637, or ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/telford/