Valentines Day 2017: Gifts to buy for her

The day of love is upon us! We're officially in the run up to Valentine's Day. Are you stressing about finding the perfect gift to show your adoration and appreciation for your loved one? Read our gift guide for our top picks:

Moda In Pelle Cristina shoes in red patent leather - £119.95 from www.modainpelle.com

4.5 out of 5

These stunning heels are ideal to sex things up this Valentine’s Day. Make your special someone feel red hot with these gorgeous shoes, which transcend in colour from red to dark burgundy.

The thin design of the stilettos make these an extra attractive pair of shoes - and, though the heels are 4ins, they are super comfortable thanks to the shoes’ soft leather and super padded sock lining.

Crafted in Brazil, these shoes are true showstoppers - and undoubtedly like anything your special someone already has.

Since sampling these, this pair of shoes are easily my new favourites.

Every bit worth the price, and I will definitely be buying from these in future.

Do be aware, however, if ordering online, these shoes do come fairly narrow-fitting. Please do bear this in mind if you have wide feet. Being leather, they will give though.

Michael Kors EDP (100ml) - £82 from www.thefragranceshop.co.uk

4 out of 5

This fresh, fruity fragrance is lovely for ladies of all ages - as it is light and floral, while having notes of rose, musk and sandalwood.

It comes in a stylish pink bottle with a golden top and lovely pink box - and ranges from 30ml (£40) to £100ml (£82).

The scent itself is very strong to begin with, so use sparingly, but this does mean it is value for money. I just wish it lasted longer throughout the day.

This is a lovely scent which is not too sweet and not too heavy, making it ideal for daytime or evening wear. A floral woody musk with top notes of lychee, rose petals and dewy leaves, middle notes of pink peony, pink orchid accord, muguet and freesia, and base notes of ambrox, musk and sandalwood.

I would buy this again, as it is so gorgeous, but I would have liked the scent to last longer given the price.

Prestat truffles (185g) - £19.50

3.5/5

This box of truffles came packaged in a stunning pink heart-shaped container - and were one of the most delicious truffles I've ever tasted.

Milk Walnut Marzipan was my favourite out of the bunch. The Dark Ginger Hunk caught me out when I was looking for a dark chocolate truffle, as I wasn’t looking properly on a car journey, the huge piece of ginger inside took me by complete surprise - and, I'm afraid, disgust... Though this is only due to personal taste.

The fruity chocolates were delicious too - and I'm not usually one to even take a glance at fruity choccies in other collections.

Prestat's chocolates are, in fact, so good that even Roald Dahl mentioned them in his writing. In his adult novel My Uncle Oswald, the titular character discovers the world’s most powerful aphrodisiac, and infuses it into Prestat truffles. He referred to Prestat as ‘the great chocolatiers of Oxford Street’, and in his autobiographical recipe book, wrote ‘I also adore so-called truffles as Prestat makes them’.

What better present could you buy for Valentine's Day? After trying these, normal boxed chocolates don't even compare.

Personalised geometric prism necklace - £64.99 from www.gettingpersonal.co.uk

3.5 out of 5

This unique necklace, available in 925 sterling silver, 9ct yellow gold or 9ct rose gold, is wonderfully different - light and feminine in design, but eye-catching too; with its unusual geometric shape.

This is particularly lovely for Valentine’s Day, as it can be personalised to carry engraving of up to nine characters on either side of the prism. I’m a secret softy, so opted for mine and my partner’s names to be on it. Though I went for a clean finish on the inscription, if choosing the sliver design you can also request a black finish on the words.

Another especially nice aspect of this product is that it is handmade in Brighton.

It also comes in a lovely gift box - meaning you don’t have to wrap!

The only thing which let this product down slightly was the plain, light chain - which, for almost £65, could have been more ornate.

Uno de 50 J.J. silver plated bracelet - £85 from www.unode50.com

4 out of 5

This handmade silver bracelet is unique in design, with an open structure with fits around the wrist.

Its triangular-shaped pointed ends, which almost meet beneath the back of the hand, make this item look punky and edgy, while keeping femininity with its shiny surface and stunning grey, prismed Swarovski Elements crystal making up one of the points.

Though it is sturdy in design and silver plated, the bracelet is light and comfortable to wear - and is suitable for both daytime and evening wear.

This bracelet is part of a stunning set of jewellery made by the Spanish designer.

My only complaint is that the price, in my opinion, is perhaps a little high. But, given it is designer, silver plated, and carries a Swarovski crystal, I would buy it again.

It’s reduced from £115 to £85 online now too.

Summertime sunglasses in Tokyo Tortoise by Maui Jim - £245 from www.uk.mauijim.com

5 out of 5

If you’re looking to treat your other half to something really special this Valentine’s Day - and you have a fairly large budget - Maui Jim sunglasses are exquisite.

I sampled the Summertime design in Tokyo Tortoise and was instantly impressed by the clarity of the lenses and their lightweight frames.

I was particularly attracted to this design in particular, as at first glance they appear to be leopard print - but upon closer inspection are a far more subtle tortoise shell.

They are really flattering too; their cat eye silhouette frame accentuating cheekbones very effectively.

What’s more, the frames are made from lightweight acetate - meaning you can barely feel you’re wearing them. Super thin glass in the lenses also helps with this.

I chose my lenses in HCL Bronze, which is suitable for everyday variable conditions and provides a clear, subtle bronze tint.

These sunglasses are also enhanced with PolarizedPlus2, which the firm says wipes out 99.9% of glare, 100% harmful UV and boosts color via specially designed lens treatments; explaining why the view when wearing them is so crisp.

Admittedly, these shades are pricey - but, in my opinion, worth every penny. With sunglasses and lenses, it really does seem that you get what you pay for.

Dr Marten’s Bentley Heart Boot - £120 from Dr. Martens Birmingham, Bullring

5 out of 5

These stunning boots are striking, stylish and practical - perfect for women on the go.

With a bold red heart sat above the toes and broguing around the ankles and toes, these show-stoppers are ideal for days and nights out, with red lining adding an extra special overall effect.

They are made from a soft leather called Venice too, meaning the boots will stretch and give to the shape of the wearer’s feet and ankles. I would, however, warn against buying them in less than your normal size. I am usually a size six and a half and, while the size sixes do fit, it is only just about.

Thin black laces and the brand’s trademark bouncy soles complete the look of these punky, yet feminine boots.

I absolutely loved these show-stopping boots - and had more compliments than I knew what to do with within an hour of wearing them.

Godiva Buffet de Gâteaux chocolates (9pc) - £15

2 out of 5

Sachertorte Chocolate were my personal favourites out of the five flavours however with quite the steep price tag none really stood out as exceptional. I saved the Strawberry Shortcake for last as you only get one. I wasn’t overly impressed, as the flavors seemed to blend together. The Lemon Cheesecake chocolate was much the same - nice and zesty, but lacking individuality and - much to my dismay - biscuit.

These chocolates have been designed to be like miniature cakes, but in reality were nothing more than average chocolates.

The box, however, was stunning - making it a very attractive gift. The Buffet de Gâteaux’s striking packaging was designed by the American artist, Sarajo Friden.

How to Marry a Millionaire EDP - from £20

5 out of 5

I was first attracted to this perfume by the unusual design of the bottle - shaped and decorated to look like a diamond ring.

And, though its price may be low - the only thing the producers seem to scrimp on is packaging. Not that it’s an unnatrractive box, far from it - it includes a picture of Marilyn Monroe and has glittered edges - it’s just that it’s a little thin and cheap-looking plastic hold the bottle in place.

But the perfume is stunning. An exquisite feminine scent, with top notes of green mandarin and middle notes of jasmine, this perfume is a classy, rich scent - no one would ever guess it’s only £20 per bottle. Base notes of sandalwood, amber and salted vanilla make for an indulgent, moreish scent, without being overbearing, too musky or too sweet.

The smell stays excellently on both clothes and skin too. A real delight - and incredibly good value for money.

A gorgeous gift for ladies of all ages.

Bottega Prosecco Rose Magnum - £47.99 from www.giftsinternational.net - OVER 18S ONLY

3 out of 5

Looking for an extra special treat for the prosecco lover in your life? This stunning bottle of bubbly is ideal - especially if you’re hoping for some fizz too - as it’s a whopping 150cl.

It beautiful shiny, peachy exterior makes this bottle ideal for a gift. Take care, however, as it’s fairly strong at 11.5% - and it’s a huge bottle too. Put it this way, I could’t finish it - not without falling over, at least.

Little tip from this prosecco fan: Try popping a teaspoon in the bottle - or the handle of a fork or spoon (if you can get one to fit) - to stop your fizzy going flat so quickly. It works - honestly!

Though a keen fan of dry wine and cava, I found this to be little to acidic for my taste, though it would be ideal when paired with chicken or fish.

The prosecco itself was a peachy colour - the same as the bottle - with a lovely amount of fizz.

Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur - £7.50 from www.chambordchannel.com - OVER 18S ONLY

4 out of 5

Crafted in the province of Chambord in France with the finest blackberries and raspberries - Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur is the perfect mixer of sorts to make your cocktails, and valentine's date, blush.

Chambord can be drank as a measure combined with a soft mixer or as an addition to a cocktail for a sharp and fruity kick - try a Chambord Royale this Valentine's Day mixing champagne/prosecco/cava with a shot of Chambord and a raspberry or my personal favourite mix of Chambord, gin and tonic.

The intricate packaging and bottle Chambord comes in matches it’s opulent taste with a rounded, ergonomically pleasing bottle decorated with gold and deep purple frill.

Perfect for a sophisticated dinner date, add a little Chambord to your night of drinks.

Faith in Nature Chocolate Collection: shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and soap - www.faithinnature.co.uk

4 out of 5

You would imagine that chocolate anything in body and hair care products to be sticky, sweet and generally unappealing but that is simply not the case for Faith in Nature.

Their chocolate products utilise natural products for the best results, and these results I saw for myself after only two weeks of use.

Their chocolate shampoo (£5.50) and conditioner (£5.50) has a subtle fragrance blending cocoa beans and vanilla, and left my hair feeling silky smooth and bouncy instantly.

The chocolate shower gel and bath foam (£5.60) glided across my skin and left me feeling fresh and glowing - this is perfect for sensitive skin as it includes no un-natural ingredients.

Their chocolate handmade soap (£1.95) had much the same effect but admittedly felt heavy on the skin, even after scrubbing it off my face.

I was pleasantly surprised by the invigorating results from this unlikely product.

Iden Heart Bag - £35.00 from www.justfab.co.uk

4 out of 5

I have hearts in my eyes for this faux leather heart-shaped bag from JustFab.

Though an awkward shape, the bag has just the right amount of space for all of your essentials on a night out and more including an interior pocket - all without stretching the bag out of shape.

It comes with a sturdy gold colours zip, decorative faux leather tassel and a removable, adjustable shoulder strap to transform your shoulder bag into a clutch making it useful for any occasion.

Despite being faux leather the bag is incredibly durable, I took it with a night out and it returned without any scuffs or scratches despite withstanding a night of bars and clubs.

Combining cute with practical - the Iden Heart Bag is affordable, durable and the perfect size for your Valentine's Day date night.

Cherry Blossom and Bird Compact Mirror - £19.90 from www.vanroe.com

4 out of 5

Beauty can extend from your face right into your makeup bag with the decadent compact mirrors from Vanroe.

Decorated with a hand-signed fine art print by Jane Vanroe, I was blown away by the delicate detail in my vintage-style design and instead of spending time checking my own reflection, I spent more time admiring the craftsmanship that went into it’s creation.

The compact case has a strong push clasp and contains one true image mirror and a 2x magnifying mirror for your close ups - this does make the product rather heavy but it makes the dainty product durable to boot.

All of this arrived in a gift box presented in a velvet pouch for that extra thoughtful and personal touch.

You don’t need jewellery to blow someone away with it’s elegance and intricacy - it turns out, you just need a compact mirror.

Sex on Earth: A Journey Through Nature’s Most Intimate Moments by Jules Howard - £9.99 from The Natural History Museum Gift Shop

4 out of 5

Ever wondered all about the sex lives of the creatures that we co-inhabit this Earth with? No? Me either, but Sex on Earth is the perfect light-hearted read that is also educational.

Author Jules Howard takes us on a journey of sexual discovery - from the surprisingly active sex life of Pandas, prehistoric heavy petting, the smutty side of science and every weird encounter in between.

Howard blends zoological facts with tongue-in-cheek humour and a colloquial tone that sucks the reader in from the first dirty giggle.

The book is instantly endearing and accessible as he explains complicated zoological and scientific formula in common terms with no patronising tone in sight - it is evident he clearly just wants to share his love, and the love life of other animals, with all.

Godminster Heart to Heart Gift Pack - £17.45 from www.godminster.com

4 out of 5

Some gifts for Valentine's Day are a little bit cheesy - but none more than the Heart to Heart gift pack from Godminster.

The pack lovingly combines vintage organic cheddar and organic brie shaped as hearts in their very own unique gift box.

Left to age the flavours of these cheeses will blow your mind - they champion a creamy texture with a strong aroma and flavour both sweet and savoury, overpowering the senses.

Perfect with crackers, in a toastie or cooked into a hearty meal - you won’t be able to stop eating these cheeses even once Valentine's Day has passed.

Upgrades are available for these gift boxes including different handmade chutneys and jams to personalise your gift.

Be cheesy this Valentine's Day for the right reasons with this gift perfect for food lovers.

By Kirsten Rawlins and Becci Stanley