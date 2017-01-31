Shropshire screenwriter's script chosen to be shot as part of feature film

A county screenwriter’s script has been chosen from thousands to be shot as part of a feature film.

Kim L Wheeler, from Neenton, near Bridgnorth, entered “Yet Another Writing Competition” in 2015 with the hope of being spotted.

Two years later, her script “In Vino Veritas”– in wine, truth – is one of 50 international winning screenplays, chosen from a pool of more than 2,000 entries, to be shot as part of The Impact feature film run by Create50, based at Ealing Studios, London.

Kim, who was a practice manager in the legal profession for 30 years, said: “It really is a dream come true to be involved in a project backed by such Hollywood legends as William Nicholson and Joe Eszterhas. We have formed an award-winning team to make the film in Neenton this April. Now the challenge is on to raise enough funds for the shoot.

“So, to kick off the proceedings in style, we’ve decided to hold a pre-production launch film quiz and fish and chip supper at our community-owned pub, The Pheasant at Neenton.

“This fun evening offers local film enthusiasts a unique opportunity to become involved with a real film from script to screen. We have a whole heap of lovely perks to offer in return.

“We are so grateful to The Pheasant, The Ludlow Food Centre and Hobsons Brewery for their enthusiasm in supporting our exciting venture.

"In Vino Veritas really is a beautiful, heartwarming, Shropshire tale which cries out to be shared on the big screen.”

The event is on February 22 at The Pheasant at Neenton at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 each and may be purchased from The Pheasant on 01746 787955 or kim.l.wheeler@hotmail.co.uk