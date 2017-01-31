Shropshire comedian Greg Davies discovers his family's past

He’s risen to fame because of his impressive stand-up career and has starred in a number of TV sitcoms, including The Inbetweeners and Cuckoo.

But life for Shropshire comedian Greg Davies could have been so different if his father had had his way.

Despite his parents living in England at the time he was born, his dad insisted that Greg should come into the world on Welsh soil so that when when he became a rugby international, he would play for Wales.

Fortunately for comedy, Greg showed little talent for rugby.

His childhood will now come under the spotlight on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are tomorrow.

Greg, who was born in Denbighshire, but grew up in Wem, will be the latest celebrity to feature in the programme which sees past secrets uncovered when they trace their ancestry.

The programme, which will be aired on BBC One at 8pm, will see him return to Wales – two years after his father’s death to find out more about his Welsh connections.

He said he retains a sense of connection to his Welsh roots and wants to know more about them.

On the programme Greg gets more than he bargained for when he identifies a wayward great-grandfather, but is rewarded when the trail leads further back to the deepest roots he could have wished for.

He said: “I am embarrassed about my knowledge of my father’s side of the family.

“The Welsh roots were incredibly important to my dad. That’s why he told me I had to be born in Wales to make absolutely certain when my rugby career took off I would be a Welsh international. And I’m very sorry that he got a fat comedian instead.”

Along the way he also discovers a tale of single parents, multiple marriages, a teenage death and a tragic accident.

The 48-year-old, who went to Wem’s Thomas Adams School, studied English and drama at Brunel University, before embarking on a 13-year teaching career.

His stand-up experience has made Greg a regular on TV panel shows.