Shrewsbury's Banff Film Festival promising to be one to remember

From dog sledding to extreme BMX riding, mountain climbing to sheer cliff skiing, there will be something for every adrenaline junkie when the Banff Film Festival rolls into town.

Capturing the beauty of the natural world and combining it with highly-talented adventurers the festival, which is taking place at Theatre Severn, promises to be something to remember.

The 2017 Banff Tour will include a collection of the latest and best films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival.

There are two unique and entirely different film programmes.

The first kicks off on February 16 and the second on April 6.

“It’s fantastic to be back with our biggest tour yet – a reflection of the enormous appetite for adventure that audiences have,” said tour director Nell Teasdale.

“The Banff Tour is more than a series of exhilarating film nights. Each screening offers a real sense of community, bringing together people with a wide range of outdoor passions.”

Craig Reeves, marketing manager from Theatre Severn, said: “The Banff Film Festival has been a hugely popular addition.

The films cover a range of subjects from adventure sports and mountaineering, to the forces of nature and fascinating case studies about life in the wilderness.”

A few tickets are still available for February 16 and are also selling quickly for the second night on April 6. To book, call the box office on 01743 281281 or go online at theatresevern.co.uk.