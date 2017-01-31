In preparation for their worldwide headline arena shows, making a stop at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena, the angry mob that is Kaiser Chiefs played an intimate show at Birmingham's Asylum Venue.

So intimate was this show that tickets weren't available to purchase, no, they had to be earned via a competition hosted by Absolute Radio.

The lucky winners gathered inside the tiny, industrial venue in eager anticipation for the chart-topping rockers - that anticipation heightened by the presence of large roaming cameras and Absolute Radio host Christian O'Connell.

He greeted the fans as they roared, finally unable to contain their excitement, before laying out the ground rules that no photography or filming would be allowed at this show - just enjoy the night without distractions.

O'Connell had barely left the stage before Kaiser Chiefs greeted the crowd like old friends they were overwhelmed to see.

The band treated fans not only to a show in an intimate venue - but to a set comprised entirely of their biggest hits for the maximum party atmosphere.

"We are the Kaiser Chiefs, how are you doing tonight Birmingham?" bellowed enigmatic front man Ricky Wilson before he bounced from wall to wall like a furious Tasmanian devil.

So well known are his antics, that as me and my father entered the warehouse venue many people could be heard saying "I wonder when he'll climb that?" pointing at different, dangerous fixtures.

It turns out, it took two songs.

Wilson hung from the steel beams, leaped from the drum kit and made his way across the narrow shelves to the bar itself to get himself a drink and get the crowd to join in.

Ricky Wilson is a showman through and through - he grasped the crowd in the palm of his hand instantly and generated an electric atmosphere like a musical pylon.

This showmanship didn't deter away from their musical ability however - if anything this combined with the intimate venue gave their music a more raw and unpredictable feel.

Hits such as I Predict A Riot, Everything is Average Nowadays, Ruby and The Angry Mob took on a harder, more visceral tone as Wilson roared the lyrics out against an intricate, wailing guitar section, the thumping bass and the crashing drums that all sounded radio perfect.

Ending on smash hit Oh My God, the crowd took over and screamed the lyrics from the bottom of their hearts and really let their excitement and overwhelming emotion run wild - they even took Wilson for a run for his money.

The Asylum Venue let out a sigh of relief from it's very foundations as The Kaiser Chiefs left the stage and it's solidity was no longer tested.

A truly once in a lifetime experience, Kaiser Chiefs demonstrated how their live show can adapt to any environment, to any crowd, and still be one of the most memorable any audience member will ever encounter.

By Becci Stanley