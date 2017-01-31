Frozen's Idina Menzel coming to Birmingham

Frozen fans can relive the magical musical when Let It Go singer Idina Menzel comes to the Midlands later this year.

The singer is best known for Let It Go, but has also enjoyed a successful career on Broadway and played the role of Shelby Corcoran in TV series Glee.

Hear Idina sing Let It Go here:

The New York star, aged 45, will perform at the Symphony Hall on June 19.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday.

