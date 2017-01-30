War of the woods: Army of volunteers protect Warley woodland

They are the guardians of the woodland – an army of volunteers and staff who’ve made it their mission to protect a treasured beauty spot.

Every day this devoted team helps to ensure Warley Woods will still be there for future generations to enjoy.

Whether it’s fundraising, organising community events or springing into action when the park is threatened, they do it all because it holds a special place in their hearts.

“It’s an oasis of calm and tranquillity within a busy urban area. It’s a beautiful space where people can come to relax and unwind away from the demands of modern life.

“Everybody I bring here says ‘oh wow, what a lovely spot’,” says volunteer Andrew Bull, a 62-year-old retired public health worker.

The urban parkland in Smethwick is unique because it’s the largest green site in the country to be run by the community.

There’s a team of more than 300 volunteers, who, along with 13 paid staff, work together to care for the 100 acres which are made up of woodland, open meadow and a golf course.

The site started its life as private parkland for the Galton family in the 18th century. It was later saved from being developed for housing and was opened to the public in 1906 becoming known as The People’s Park.

Today, there are more than 900 members of Warley Woods Community Trust, which formally took over running the site in 2004, as well as thousands of followers on Facebook and Twitter.

While the majority of the members live nearby, there are also fans as far away as Somerset and Cornwall.

Volunteers get stuck into all aspects of the management and maintenance of the woods, which also boast Julie Walters and broadcaster Stuart Maconie as its patrons.

There are a variety of different tasks from organising events and fundraising to planting trees and pruning overgrown areas as well as helping to run the golf course, café and shop at the park pavilion.

For retired mechanical engineer Mick Guy, the woods have long been an important part of his life.

“I’ve lived near the woods for the last 40 years and used to bring my children. I always planned to volunteer when I retired and I haven’t looked back,” says the 70-year-old.

Mick, who’s been a trustee for seven years, says one job he finds especially rewarding is planting new trees. This is only done as and when they’re needed. The trees are often adopted by families in memory of people who loved the park.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be planting new trees which you know are going to be there for many years to come.

“One woman, who’d lost her husband, told me after we’d planted a tree for him that it had been an uplifting experience,” he said.

As well as a board of trustees, there are several committees which make decisions on everything from finance to event planning, and also allocating jobs for volunteers.

“There are no expectations on people because we know life isn’t like that. There are no rules about how often you volunteer, people are free to devote as much time as they have available,” says trustee of 16 years, Kate Slade.

The retired social worker fell in love with the park after being asked by a friend to become a trustee.

“It’s wonderful. It’s very quiet and peaceful because you don’t hear any traffic. People can walk anywhere on the site, so they’ree free to wander,” adds Kate.

The community’s love for the park became most apparent in September 2015 when a group of travellers forced their way on to the site.

As the news of the arrival of the first caravans quickly spread via Facebook, volunteers and other community members descended on the park to lend a hand.

“Within half an hour of the travellers arriving, 300 people had turned up to support us. Everybody wanted to help and were determined to make sure no more caravans could get on to the site,” says Kate.

In the end, the travellers were persuaded to leave the site – and the volunteers breathed a sigh of relief.

“They were pleading to be allowed to stay for one night but I just pointed to everyone, who had gathered to help, and said ‘there is no way they would let me’, added Viv, who recently won the National Green Flag Employee of the Year Award for her work at the park.

“I was never going to let them on anyway but they could see they were never going to get past the crowd.

“That’s how much people care,” Viv says.

While the travellers invasion was an extreme case, volunteer and trustee Barbara Platts, 64, says there are many ways in which people work together for the good of the park.

“People go around picking up litter as they walk, so you rarely see any litter. If you do see some, you know it must’ve been dropped recently,” she says.

“I’ve got two dogs so it’s great to have Warley Woods. I’ve been coming here since 1991, I love it.”

Warley Woods Community Trusts gets a third of its income from green fees at the golf course, a third from a Sandwell Council grant and the rest from donations from the public and sales in the shop.

However, Viv says the work of volunteers is keeping the site running day-to-day, and is ‘invaluable’.

“Volunteers are the life-blood of Warley Woods. They’re a vital part and work incredibly hard. This park is run for the community by the community. People really feel connected to it.”

Future events taking place at the park include an Easter egg roll on April 17 and a dawn chorus walk on May 6.

For the full programme or to find out more about volunteering log on to www.warleywoods.org.uk

Heather Large