Tattoo Freeze 2017, International Centre, Telford - review with pics and video

Back for it's eighth year, the first tattoo convention of the year Tattoo Freeze returned to Telford's International Convention Centre twinned with the world famous Camper Mart.

This year the family friendly event welcomed more that 150 talented artist of various styles ready to share their art and lifestyle with all those interested.

Watch the video here:

Upon entering the event it was overwhelming just how much there was to do - this year the first thing I noticed was the loud and glittering fairground rides available for children, a large animatronic polar bear named Bjorn and circus workshops on offer for all the little ones.

Tattoo Freeze goes miles out of it's way to end the stigma surrounding tattooing - and integrating it with a family environment, so much so that children go for free to these events.

Competing with this sound is the brutal teams at the Tattoo Freeze Roller Derby who battle it out to take home the winners trophy - and after remaining bright and cheerful to answer the legions of questions thrown their way about the obscure sport.

Before reaching the artists in the hall patrons were greeted with an array of vendors and stalls selling all things alternative to complement the environment.

From elegant piercing jewellery, gothic homewares, food and drink, apparel aplenty and even a tattooed-up dating website - all corners of life were covered and at discount prices.

A stand out vendor came from oddity purveyor Voodoo Oddities selling a variety of cool and creepy objects. As a taxidermy collector myself - I was hooked instantly with their low cost and high quality specimens with stuffed mounts, wet specimens, skeletons and antiques up for grabs.

Additionally, staff were on hand to tell you all about their origin, the species itself and the process of preservation.

Finally reaching the artists, it felt as if this year there were less artists and more space to comfortable navigate the halls which added to the enjoyment of the day - but their were still a variety of styles on offer.

From Japanese, traditional, neo-traditional, black work, watercolour and more artists from across the country gathered to showcase their skills - some offering walk up appointments for those on the day to take the plunge, some letting audiences gather and watch full day sittings and some just selling colourful prints to tattoo your bedroom walls.

Local studios Queen Square Tattoo Club, Opulent Ink, Inky G's, Vivid Ink, Birmingham Ink, Twisted Tattoos Telford, Cannock Ink and more enjoyed full schedules and provided a friendly, welcoming atmosphere for those trusting them with their bodies.

This year I didn't get a tattoo, but my best friend's eye was captured by the work of Adam White and she settled for a small spider on her leg. As her first tattoo, she was comforted and told all about how having a tattoo works and the aftercare involved.

She didn't need this reassurance, but it is this care and going the extra mile that makes all the difference to the event's atmosphere.

Among the legions of tattoo artists was a booth that amassed crowds throughout the day - and that booth belonged to that of body modifier Mac Macarthy otherwise known as Doctor Evil.

Here you could have anything from a simple ear piercing to your tongue split in two - to the joy of onlookers both amazed and squealing with fear alike.

Tired from all the excitement, the centre provided a well-equipped food court suitable for all dietary needs, well-signed changing and toilet facilities and staff on hand to guide you around the building at a moments notice.

Tattooing is becoming less and less of a taboo art form and seen more for what it actually is - a welcoming and friendly community and it is events like Tattoo Freeze that go further top cement this notion.

Boasting family friendly activities, a plethora of high-quality and eye-catching stalls, welcoming and hard-working artists with their own flair they have mastered - Tattoo Freeze is the perfect example of a tattoo convention with it's visitors at heart.

By Becci Stanley