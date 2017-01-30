Sex Pistols original copy worth hundreds

It has been described as the Holy Grail of record collecting.

And now one lucky fan could get their hands on a pristine copy of the 1977 Sex Pistols album Never Mind the B******S.

Found during a house clearance in the Forest of Dean, it could be worth more than £600.

According to Russ Hunt, from White Rabbit Records in Shrewsbury Market Hall, the album was life-changing for music fans.

He said: “The first copies pressed for UK sale were 11-track versions with the track titles printed on the rear sleeve, including a one-sided 7” single featuring “Submission” and a poster designed by Jamie Reid.

“On the cellophane wrapping of some copies was a green or pink sticker proclaiming ‘UK PRESSING includes one-sided single & Pistols Poster SPOTS 001’ and the Virgin Records logo. The 11 tracks are also in a different running order to the much more common 12-track version.

“This is a copy of that very first official UK release, V2086, complete with the one-sided single, VDJ 24, and folded poster which has been on someone’s wall but has no rips or tears or pin holes.

“It is commonly known as the SPOTS 001 version due to the catalogue number on the sticker.

“In fact this copy even comes with its original cellophane wrapping with a green SPOTS 001 sticker still attached…so it’s absolutely complete.

“I bought the record as a job lot of 3,000 albums and at first glance I thought it was the 12-track version which may have been worth about £30.

“So when I bought it back to the shop and I realised what I had I was gobsmacked. It was a real find and is very rare.”

The record is currently up for sale and Russ is open to offers on it. The sale will close on Friday and, if the record has not sold, Russ plans to enter it into a sale catalogue with one of the country’s large auction houses.

Anyone wishing to make an offer should email Russ on info@whiterabbitrecords.co.uk

“It really is a rare record and the Sex Pistols were a musical epiphany for many people,” added Russ.