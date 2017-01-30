Hundreds attend Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre event as part of RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

Hundreds of people attended a day designed for families to learn more about our feathered friends.

The event, organised by Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, was planned as part of the national RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch survey.

Multiple activities took place in and around the venue in Craven Arms, and the Onny Meadows adjoining it, throughout Saturday.

They included learning about which foods different birds need, as well as making birds out of yarn in the craft room.

Catherine Collier, manager of the centre, said it was a brilliant day full of fun activities.

She said: “We have had a really good day celebrating RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch today. We have had families bird watching in the meadows. We had the owls from Chelmarsh Owl Sanctuary and we did various activities today to encourages families to get to know a little bit more about birds and wildlife.

“We had a storytelling session this morning with 60 different families – that was all about the king of birds. It was a very good animated story.

“During the afternoon we baked owl biscuits in our pop-up kitchen and did an angry birds challenge in the meadows. Children could design a bird and see how high they could shoot it into the sky on a water rocket.

“It has been a fantastic day of activities and the sun has shone.”

There was also a family activities

event at Dorothy Clive Garden, near Market Drayton, yesterday.