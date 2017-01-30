Cosford Food Festival: 90 local food and drink producers

Applications are flying in for an upcoming food festival.

Record numbers of food producers have applied to attend the two-day Cosford Food Festival.

This year, over 90 local producers of food and drink will be exhibiting at the annual festival, held in the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford.

Now in its fifth year, the festival attracted almost 14,000 visitors over the two days last year.

This year’s festival will take place on July 22 and 23 and even with six months still to go, organisers are already busy preparing.

RAF Museum Cosford public events manager, Abi Betteridge said:

“It’s rewarding to know that word is spreading about the Cosford Food Festival and that demand for an event like this is high – last year’s increase in numbers shows we are doing something right.

“We are determined to make this year’s event even better, with more street food on offer for visitors to enjoy throughout the day and plenty more producers for foodies to stock up their cupboards and enjoy great food at home. We are also putting in a number of measures this year to improve the experience for visitors which include a new parking area for exhibitors, freeing up more spaces on site for visitors.”

The closing date for exhibitor applications is February 28, and any producers wanting to take part should visit rafmuseum.org/cosford to complete the online booking form.